Matt Haas has been promoted to Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager at Johnson Financial Group, as of Sept. 28, 2022.

Matt Haas

Hass joined Johnson Financial Group in 2015. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance. Haas has more than 15 years of banking experience under his belt. He has previously worked as a Small Business Relationship Manager, Branch Manager and Commercial Banker.

Now, as Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager, Haas is responsible for leading a team of

relationship managers. Through this role, he is driven to lead individuals to deliver exceptional service to businesses across Wisconsin.

In addition to his roles at Johnson Financial Group, he is active in his community, serving as Treasurer for the Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife. Haas also formerly served as a volunteer for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

To learn more about this business and its services, visit the Johnson Financial Group website.

