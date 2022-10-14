Trick-or-Treaters may find a unique goody bag in their pillow case or candy bag this Halloween. Volunteers in Racine County are helping the Racine County Foster Care system inform locals about their program. This Halloween children across Racine County may receive a bag full of swag with a chance to win a Racine County Foster Care apparel item.

A mix of pens, magnetic clips, stickers, bookmarks, and information will be handed out. Children may potentially receive a goody bag on Halloween night or at a Trunk or Treat school events at Roosevelt Elementary and Julian Thomas Elementary. Additionally, these bags will be distributed at the Mount Pleasant Trunk-or-Treat.

“The ultimate goal is to provide the community with a fun way to assist us with our recruitment efforts! We want to get our info into as many different hands as possible and this way, folks all over the county have a chance to get that info in a fun, new, spooktacular way! We hope that folks will reach out to learn more about foster care,” said Jessica Scheeler, recruitment specialist.

If you or your child receive a goodie bag, contact Scheeler by calling 262-638-6595 or emailing jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com. They could win a Racine County Foster Care T-shirt with the winning design from this year’s sticker competition.

Don’t receive a bag on Halloween?

There are a limited amount of goody bags this Halloween, however, there are plenty of ways for people in Racine County to get involved in the Racine County Foster Care system.

Ways to get involved:

Become a respite foster parent Becoming a respite foster parent, a provider that helps licensed foster homes by offering breaks to foster parents

Donate relative caregiver survival bags to help foster care providers maintain placement Items needed: smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, child safety locks for cabinets, doors, and child safety plug-ins for outlets, gift cards for grocery stores for food items, diapers/wipes, and other household items

Register to attend info sessions Time: 5:30 p.m. Dates: Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 Location:1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI 53403, North Entrance, Classroom C Contact Scheeler to attend



