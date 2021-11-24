Senior quarterback Carson Hansen helped deliver Pewaukee their first state championship on Friday afternoon. The senior had the two touchdowns for the Pirates in a 15-6 win over Rice Lake at Camp Randall in the Division 3 State Title game.

“It’s a tribute to the kids and coaches and the work they have done, but also to all of the kids that have laid the foundation,” Pewaukee head coach Justin Friske said of the state title. “Anytime you can capture a title like this, it means so much to those involved, and gives the entire community a boost.”

On the first possession of the game, Pewaukee capped off a 12 play drive with a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Carson Hansen. Following the touchdown, the Pirates added on a successful two-point conversion run from Logan Schill to grab the early 8-0 lead.

Hansen wasn’t even the starting quarterback for Pewaukee at the beginning of the season. Two-year starter Logan Dobberstein missed the season after getting surgery on his arm and second string quarterback Zane Farra was later lost during the season to a collarbone injury.

“Because of his great competitiveness and athleticism, Carson jumped at the opportunity and really grew through the year, “ Friske said. “We as coaches also needed to figure out the best way to use him. As we became more comfortable with him, and he settled in, he really blossomed and we were able to have the run we did.”

Rice Lake cut the Pewaukee lead to two on the first possession of the second quarter with a Cole Fenske four-yard touchdown run. The Pirates missed on a 39-yard field goal attempt at the halftime gun as Pewaukee went into the locker room with an 8-6 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Pewaukee secured the win with a 26-yard touchdown run from Hansen to get the 15-6 win.

Hansen led both Pewaukee’s passing and running attacks in the win as the quarterback threw for 69 yards and ran for 98 yards on 20 carries as eight different Pirates players had carries in the game. Max Sheridan led the Pirates’ defense with nine tackles, while Josh Bunyer had seven.

“With so many guys playing both ways, we felt that offensively we could give them a rest, and get other players on the field,” Friske said of the even ball distribution. “I’d like to hope it made us a little tougher to game plan for, as we didn’t have a feature back…but really it was a necessity to keep our guys playing 48 minutes.”