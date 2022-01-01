The day many have been waiting for is here. 2021 has bid us adieu, and we look forward to a new year with hope in our hearts.

We at the Racine County Eye, Kenosha Lens and Wisco Huddle offer our warmest wishes of cheer, health and prosperity to all of our readers. We thank you for being loyal to us; for every share on social media, for every Like, and for every dollar you’ve trusted with our news organization.

With the rising of the sun, the new year has begun.

May 2022 open up something more brilliant – or at least different – than the last two years. We have all had our moments, at one point or another since 2020 began, where things seemed to be at their worst. Let this year be the year we see a change in the myriad areas of hardship, one and all.

