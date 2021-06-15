RACINE– Erika Hauser-Smetana, of Racine, graduated with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Elmhurst University during the 2021 Commencement weekend. A ceremony for graduate students was held on Friday, May 21, and three ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 22 for undergraduate students.

This year’s ceremonies marked the start of the University’s sesquicentennial celebration and is the first Commencement since the institution’s name change. The Class of 2021 was also joined by the Class of 2020, whose ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

