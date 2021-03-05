Racine County had 60 properties transfer to new owners between February 22nd and 26th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $21 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Burn Boot Camp, Havahart Pets, Kind Dentistry, and Ayra’s BP gas station.
- The Ayra’s BP Gas Station at 500 E State St, Burlington sold to Uppcorp Ventures Inc. for $1,000,000.00.
- The property occupied by Kind Dentistry, 4445 Taylor Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold for $780,000.00 to WMG Acquistions, LLC.
- Also, the building containing Burn Boot Camp and Havahart Pets, 6500 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, is under new ownership. The property sold for $1,550,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit E
|Caledonia
|$109,000.00
|3111 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$150,000.00
|6507 Middle Rd
|Caledonia
|$195,000.00
|6645 7 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|5050 Hearthside Ln
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|10220 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$252,500.00
|2289 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$99,900.00
|332 Henry St
|City of Burlington
|$215,000.00
|345 Travellers Run
|City of Burlington
|$335,000.00
|1548 Serena Ln
|City of Burlington
|$369,900.00
|108 N Main St
|City of Burlington
|$1,000,000.00
|500 E State St
|City of Burlington
|3559 Taylor Ave
|Elmwood Park
|$138,900.00
|1435 Willow Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$159,000.00
|5705 Heather Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|4249 Taylor Harbor W #6
|Mt Pleasant
|$191,000.00
|8736 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$249,900.00
|5125 Cortland Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|9216 Hollyhock Ln #701
|Mt Pleasant
|$284,900.00
|9214 Hollyhock Ln #702
|Mt Pleasant
|$284,900.00
|1213 Timmer Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$367,500.00
|6558 Dove Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$409,900.00
|4445 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$780,000.00
|6500 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,550,000.00
|1902 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$1,500.00
|1103 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$53,000.00
|4525 Byrd Ave
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|2063 North Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|2713 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$78,500.00
|720 South Marquette St Unit 313
|Racine
|$79,900.00
|1421 Chatham St
|Racine
|$79,900.00
|3202 Caledonia St
|Racine
|$81,000.00
|1225 Cherry St
|Racine
|$83,000.00
|1001 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|3042 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$98,000.00
|4116 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$99,900.00
|1820 Franklin St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2620 Collidge Ave
|Racine
|$101,280.00
|4405 Byrd Ave
|Racine
|$107,500.00
|2338 Meachem St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|1773 Virginia St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1644 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$129,500.00
|2321 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$129,900.00
|2 Oregon St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1416 Cedar Creek St
|Racine
|$152,500.00
|640 West Blvd
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1533 Ohio St
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|3165 Spruce St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|1506 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$161,900.00
|5025 Emstan Hills Rd
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|35412 Ravine Dr
|Rochester
|$152,000.00
|9033 Boys Dr
|Sturtevant
|$180,000.00
|3144 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$240,000.00
|28416 Coyote Circle
|Town of Burlington
|$95,000.00
|7920 Greendale Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$338,000.00
|28216 Mt Tom Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$675,000.00
|29201 White Oak Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$300,000.00
|29200 Manor Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$375,000.00
|305 W North St
|Village of Waterford
|$164,000.00
|416 Red Coat Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$332,500.00
|235 E Point View Dr
|Wind Point
|$285,000.00