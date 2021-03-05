Racine County had 60 properties transfer to new owners between February 22nd and 26th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $21 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Burn Boot Camp, Havahart Pets, Kind Dentistry, and Ayra’s BP gas station.

The Ayra’s BP Gas Station at 500 E State St, Burlington sold to Uppcorp Ventures Inc. for $1,000,000.00.

The property occupied by Kind Dentistry, 4445 Taylor Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold for $780,000.00 to WMG Acquistions, LLC.

Also, the building containing Burn Boot Camp and Havahart Pets, 6500 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, is under new ownership. The property sold for $1,550,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit E Caledonia $109,000.00 3111 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $150,000.00 6507 Middle Rd Caledonia $195,000.00 6645 7 Mile Rd Caledonia $205,000.00 5050 Hearthside Ln Caledonia $235,000.00 10220 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $252,500.00 2289 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $99,900.00 332 Henry St City of Burlington $215,000.00 345 Travellers Run City of Burlington $335,000.00 1548 Serena Ln City of Burlington $369,900.00 108 N Main St City of Burlington $1,000,000.00 500 E State St City of Burlington 3559 Taylor Ave Elmwood Park $138,900.00 1435 Willow Rd Mt Pleasant $159,000.00 5705 Heather Way Mt Pleasant $180,000.00 4249 Taylor Harbor W #6 Mt Pleasant $191,000.00 8736 Old Spring St Mt Pleasant $249,900.00 5125 Cortland Ave Mt Pleasant $260,000.00 9216 Hollyhock Ln #701 Mt Pleasant $284,900.00 9214 Hollyhock Ln #702 Mt Pleasant $284,900.00 1213 Timmer Ln Mt Pleasant $367,500.00 6558 Dove Circle Mt Pleasant $409,900.00 4445 Taylor Ave Mt Pleasant $780,000.00 6500 Washington Ave Mt Pleasant $1,550,000.00 1902 Blake Ave Racine $1,500.00 1103 Roosevelt Ave Racine $53,000.00 4525 Byrd Ave Racine $60,000.00 2063 North Wisconsin St Racine $70,000.00 2713 Wright Ave Racine $78,500.00 720 South Marquette St Unit 313 Racine $79,900.00 1421 Chatham St Racine $79,900.00 3202 Caledonia St Racine $81,000.00 1225 Cherry St Racine $83,000.00 1001 Romayne Ave Racine $95,000.00 3042 N Wisconsin St Racine $98,000.00 4116 Washington Ave Racine $99,900.00 1820 Franklin St Racine $100,000.00 2620 Collidge Ave Racine $101,280.00 4405 Byrd Ave Racine $107,500.00 2338 Meachem St Racine $115,000.00 1773 Virginia St Racine $125,000.00 1644 Holmes Ave Racine $129,500.00 2321 Washington Ave Racine $129,900.00 2 Oregon St Racine $145,000.00 1416 Cedar Creek St Racine $152,500.00 640 West Blvd Racine $155,000.00 1533 Ohio St Racine $159,900.00 3165 Spruce St Racine $160,000.00 1506 Harmony Dr Racine $161,900.00 5025 Emstan Hills Rd Racine $215,000.00 35412 Ravine Dr Rochester $152,000.00 9033 Boys Dr Sturtevant $180,000.00 3144 90th St Sturtevant $240,000.00 28416 Coyote Circle Town of Burlington $95,000.00 7920 Greendale Ave Town of Burlington $338,000.00 28216 Mt Tom Rd Town of Burlington $675,000.00 29201 White Oak Ln Town of Waterford $300,000.00 29200 Manor Dr Town of Waterford $375,000.00 305 W North St Village of Waterford $164,000.00 416 Red Coat Ct Village of Waterford $332,500.00 235 E Point View Dr Wind Point $285,000.00

