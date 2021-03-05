Racine County had 60 properties transfer to new owners between February 22nd and 26th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $21 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Burn Boot Camp, Havahart Pets, Kind Dentistry, and Ayra’s BP gas station.

  • The Ayra’s BP Gas Station at 500 E State St, Burlington sold to Uppcorp Ventures Inc. for $1,000,000.00. 
  • The property occupied by Kind Dentistry, 4445 Taylor Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold for $780,000.00 to WMG Acquistions, LLC. 
  • Also, the building containing Burn Boot Camp and Havahart Pets, 6500 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, is under new ownership. The property sold for $1,550,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit ECaledonia$109,000.00
3111 Elderberry RdCaledonia$150,000.00
6507 Middle RdCaledonia$195,000.00
6645 7 Mile RdCaledonia$205,000.00
5050 Hearthside LnCaledonia$235,000.00
10220 Northwestern AveCaledonia$252,500.00
2289 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington$99,900.00
332 Henry StCity of Burlington$215,000.00
345 Travellers RunCity of Burlington$335,000.00
1548 Serena LnCity of Burlington$369,900.00
108 N Main StCity of Burlington$1,000,000.00
500 E State StCity of Burlington
3559 Taylor AveElmwood Park$138,900.00
1435 Willow RdMt Pleasant$159,000.00
5705 Heather WayMt Pleasant$180,000.00
4249 Taylor Harbor W #6Mt Pleasant$191,000.00
8736 Old Spring StMt Pleasant$249,900.00
5125 Cortland AveMt Pleasant$260,000.00
9216 Hollyhock Ln #701Mt Pleasant$284,900.00
9214 Hollyhock Ln #702Mt Pleasant$284,900.00
1213 Timmer LnMt Pleasant$367,500.00
6558 Dove Circle Mt Pleasant$409,900.00
4445 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$780,000.00
6500 Washington AveMt Pleasant$1,550,000.00
1902 Blake AveRacine$1,500.00
1103 Roosevelt AveRacine$53,000.00
4525 Byrd AveRacine$60,000.00
2063 North Wisconsin StRacine$70,000.00
2713 Wright AveRacine$78,500.00
720 South Marquette St Unit 313Racine$79,900.00
1421 Chatham StRacine$79,900.00
3202 Caledonia StRacine$81,000.00
1225 Cherry StRacine$83,000.00
1001 Romayne AveRacine$95,000.00
3042 N Wisconsin StRacine$98,000.00
4116 Washington AveRacine$99,900.00
1820 Franklin StRacine$100,000.00
2620 Collidge AveRacine$101,280.00
4405 Byrd AveRacine$107,500.00
2338 Meachem StRacine$115,000.00
1773 Virginia StRacine$125,000.00
1644 Holmes AveRacine$129,500.00
2321 Washington AveRacine$129,900.00
2 Oregon StRacine$145,000.00
1416 Cedar Creek StRacine$152,500.00
640 West BlvdRacine$155,000.00
1533 Ohio StRacine$159,900.00
3165 Spruce StRacine$160,000.00
1506 Harmony DrRacine$161,900.00
5025 Emstan Hills RdRacine$215,000.00
35412 Ravine DrRochester$152,000.00
9033 Boys DrSturtevant$180,000.00
3144 90th StSturtevant$240,000.00
28416 Coyote Circle Town of Burlington$95,000.00
7920 Greendale AveTown of Burlington$338,000.00
28216 Mt Tom RdTown of Burlington$675,000.00
29201 White Oak LnTown of Waterford$300,000.00
29200 Manor DrTown of Waterford$375,000.00
305 W North StVillage of Waterford$164,000.00
416 Red Coat CtVillage of Waterford$332,500.00
235 E Point View DrWind Point$285,000.00

