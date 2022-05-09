The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook began at 5:11 a.m. this morning and will be in effect until the end of the week.

Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties are being affected by this.

Southeast wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph today are in store largely for east-central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin may see some high winds as well. There is a possibility for weakening thunderstorms to occur in the area, according to the NWS. It’s possible these thunderstorms will move eastward into the area later this evening and overnight.

Into the Week

Wisconsinites can expect thunderstorms in the forecast this coming week as well. There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Likewise, there is a chance of thunderstorms at times Wednesday into Wednesday night, and again Friday into Saturday, according to the NWS.

Find more details about this week’s forecast by visiting the NWS website.