The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for southeastern Wisconsin in the form of thunderstorms. The Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect as of today, Aug 3.

Portions of east central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin are affected. The following counties are included in this hazardous weather advisory: Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, Fond du Lac, Sauk, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Day 1

Today and tonight will bring scattered thunderstorms. Additionally, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Days 2 through 7

There is a moderate swim risk for Lake Michigan beaches from Ozaukee County south to Kenosha County on Thursday. There are chances for thunderstorms, at times, from Saturday night into early next week.

