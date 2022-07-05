The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next seven days for southeast Wisconsin, as well as south-central and east-central Wisconsin.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Tuesday, July 5: A Heat Advisory begins at noon and will be in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values today will have the possibility of reaching up to 105, particularly in southeast Wisconsin. Next, there is a chance for thunderstorms, especially south of I-94; some will have the potential to be severe.

Wednesday, July 6–Monday, July 11: Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday will give us a break from the storms. The chance for thunderstorms will be back Sunday night into Monday.



Precautionary measures to take with a Heat Advisory:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke; know the signs and symptoms and call 911 if Heat Stroke is a possibility. – Credit: Onsitesafety.com

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

When a Hazardous Weather Outlook is issued, the potential for serious weather-related illness, injury or damage to physical property is high and should be taken seriously. Proceed with caution and stay tuned to your news source for updates and new information throughout the Hazardous Weather Outlook.

