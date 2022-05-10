This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. As of 3:05 p.m., The National Weather Service has issued an updated Hazardous Weather Outlook.

This weather outlook is for Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Scattered strong to severe storms are likely to occur and move through the area. This will occur into the evening, according to the NWS. A frontal boundary shift will occur south across the region. Large hail and damaging winds could occur. The National Weather Service indicates that a few brief tornadoes are the main hazards. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. CDT this evening for much of southern Wisconsin. NOTE: There is not a Tornado Watch active for Racine or Kenosha Counties, however, there is one in effect for Walworth.

Fog is expected to develop later into the evening. Dense fog is possible in low-lying areas.

