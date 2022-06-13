The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for southeastern Wisconsin in the form of a Heat Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

While Monday has been mild, and we have even seen some rain in parts of the region, expect a drastic change beginning Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Who is affected

The following counties are included in this hazardous weather advisory: Racine, Kenosha, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory will be in effect beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. until Wednesday at 8 p.m. (CDT).

Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin will experience heat index values from 100 to 105 degrees during this time. These hot temperatures and high humidity ratings have the ability to cause heat illnesses in some people.

Wednesday will also bring a 60% chance for showers and severe thunderstorms in the late evening.

Precautionary measures – be prepared

The NWS advises the following:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke during outdoor work, the following guidelines are recommended:

For those who work outside or plan to spend time outdoors, take extra precautions. Schedule any strenuous activities for the early mornings or later in the evenings when possible.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing if possible.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In the event of a heat stroke, call 911.

