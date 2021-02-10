MADISON – Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski are urging Wisconsin consumers to be wary of robocalls and suspicious sales calls ahead of the new enrollment period on Healthcare.gov.

The Biden Administration recently reopened enrollment for potential new participants in health insurance programs covered by the federal Affordable Care Act. That action has led to the emergence of possible fraudulent salespeople in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

“Wisconsin consumers should only work with trusted sources during this enrollment period, such as their insurance agent, the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, or WisCovered.com,” Afable said in a news release. “Legitimate navigators or assisters are not allowed to charge for their help, so if somebody requests payment, it’s a scam.”

The Office of Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminds consumers that if they are ever unsure about an insurance company or agent, stop before signing any paperwork or issuing payment.

Further, companies, agents, and navigators can look at the OCI website: oci.wi.gov/Pages/ConsumersHome.aspx. This site has a lookup tool for consumers to confirm the company or agent offering insurance is legitimate and has a license to sell insurance in our state.

Also, if you have trouble locating your agent or navigator, you can call OCI at (800) 236-8517.

Consumers can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128, email DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or visit datcp.wi.gov to file a complaint.

