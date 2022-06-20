RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National Weather Service.

As of June 20, Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties need to take this heat advisory into consideration.

This also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Heat advisory precautionary measures – be prepared

The NWS advises the following:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke during outdoor work, the following guidelines are recommended:

For those who work outside or plan to spend time outdoors, take extra precautions. Schedule any strenuous activities for the early mornings or later in the evenings when possible.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing if possible.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In the event of a heat stroke, call 911.

