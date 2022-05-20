An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation.

Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll update the story when we have more information.

Check back for additional updates.

The following information is currently available:

See more Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot



DEVELOPING: Racine PD seen (in video posted at 1:04 p.m. today) performing CPR on individual on Racine’s south side. Vehicles from Racine PD, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q029FQslOw — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 20, 2022

