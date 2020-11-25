RACINE – A woman has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of heroin manufacture/delivery following an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit (MDU).

Angel Britton, 36, whose last known address is Decatur, Ill., was in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers from the MDU made controlled buys from Britton using a confidential informant on August 28 and September 29. The transactions were made in the 2900 block of Wellington Avenue and near DeKoven and Taylor avenues. In both instances, the informant made a positive identification of Britton using photos provided by the officers.

A warrant for Britton’s arrest was issued Nov. 17 and she was taken into custody on Monday. According to online court records, Britton made an initial appearance on Tuesday where cash bond was set at $750. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

