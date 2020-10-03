Advertisements

Kenosha Indian Trail high school and had no answers as Franklin roared to a 28-6 victory on October 2 in Wisconsin football.

Franklin’s leg-up showed as it carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 7-0 lead over the Hawks.

