A tight-knit tilt turned in Union Grove’s direction just enough to squeeze past Lake Geneva Badger 27-21 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 2.

Lake Geneva Badger rallied in the final quarter, but Union Grove skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Union Grove fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at Lake Geneva Badger’s expense.

The Broncos opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Badgers through the first quarter.

