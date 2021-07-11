Love high school sports? Then this is right up your alley.

Racine County Eye will start covering sports starting August in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Coverage plans include publishing scores and sports briefs through a free newsletter or SMS text messaging.

What we’ll cover this fall: football, girls golf, girls tennis, girls, volleyball, boys volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer. As we grow, we’ll add more coverage through the Wisco Huddle, a subscription-based app that will feature in-depth coverage of high school sports games, featured games and players, and photos.

Sign-up today. After September 1, our rates will increase to $4.99/month or $39/year.

SCORES AND BRIEFS: FREE
WISCO HUDDLE MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION: $2.99/MONTH
WISCO HUDDLE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION: $25/YEAR

High school sports quotes

If you believe in yourself and you believe that you can be the best you can be, you will never lose a game for the rest of your life.

Shane Messer, Coach O’Connor HS, Northside ISD

Here’s a list of high schools we’ll have scores and sports briefs for:

  1. Franklin High School
  2. Delavan-Darien High School
  3. Elkhorn High School
  4. Racine Case High School
  5. Kenosha Bradford High School
  6. Kenosha Indian Trail High School
  7. Kenosha Tremper High School
  8. Badger High School
  9. The Prairie School
  10. Oak Creek High School
  11. Racine Lutheran High School
  12. Racine Horlick High School
  13. Racine Park High School
  14. Shoreland Lutheran
  15. Racine St. Catherine’s High School
  16. Waterford Union High School
  17. Westosha Central
  18. Union Grove Union High School

