RACINE COUNTY — Two sisters – ages 17 and 42 – were arrested early Monday morning following a high-speed chase on Interstate 94 at speeds topping 100 mph.

Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department arrested the pair on Highway 11 at 2:22 a.m. after they saw the silver Jeep Compass going southbound on I-94, going 107 mph. The officers tried to stop them, but they continued, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

High-speed chase

Initiating the pursuit, the 17-year-old girl driving the Jeep weaved in and out of traffic, traveling over 100 mph. She took the Highway 11 exit ramp and stopped at the end of the exit ramp. Deputies arrested the pair and found open cans of alcohol in the front center console. They also found vomit on the inside front passenger door and the front and rear passenger door/windows.

Deputies arrested the driver, 17, of Shawano, for:

Suspicion of drunk driving (1st offense) following a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent

Fleeing and eluding

Speeding

Operating while suspended

Possession of open intoxicants

Out on bond for two criminal cases out of Shawano County, the teenage girl’s sister, a 42-year-old woman from Clintonville, was the passenger in the Jeep.

The girl told law enforcement officers that the woman gave her the alcohol and told her to flee the scene. Spruce had a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent. Deputies arrested the woman for:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Bail jumping

Possession of open intoxicants

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not issued charges.

