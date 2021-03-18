RACINE COUNTY – A $3.8 million road improvement project on Highway 38 between County MM and County K will begin, said state officials.

Preliminary work on Highway 38 will begin the week of March 15 and is expected to be finished by October 2021, according to a press release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The state hired Payne and Dolan to act as the primary contractor for the project, which includes laying new pavement, installing new curb and gutter, traffic signals, and placing structure overlays. Officials plan to reduce road access down to a single lane of traffic in each direction starting April 5. Starting in August Highway 38 is expected to be closed to traffic from Highway 31 to County MM.

More information can be found on the project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis38/

Follow WisDOT on Twitter: @WisDOTsoutheast

Visit the region’s 511 website

“Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving,” according to the press release.

Looking to buy a home?

Check out the Racine County real estate dashboard