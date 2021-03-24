Work on the reconstruction and expansion of Kenosha County Highway S is set to resume during the week of March 29, Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa announced Wednesday.

Once completed later this year, Highway S will be a four-lane, divided highway from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

This year’s work will focus on the construction of the new eastbound lanes, which will be configured largely on the footprint of the original, two-lane roadway. The new westbound lanes, located generally to the north of the old roadway, were constructed last year.

Other work to be completed this year includes the installation of permanent traffic signals at the Highway S intersections at Highway H and Brumback Boulevard and reconstruction of the intersection at Highway N (38th Street).

A full closure of Highway S between the East Frontage Road and Highway N is expected to begin later this spring, with traffic to be detoured south to Highway 158 (52nd Street) and east to Highway 31. Pavement removal and grading in this area is scheduled to begin the week of March 29; traffic will not be affected during this work.

East of Highway H (88th Avenue), beginning the week of March 29, traffic will be shifted to the north, onto the current westbound lanes, with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Traffic on Highway H near the intersection will be shifted to the east, with one lane of traffic in each direction in the current northbound lanes.

Abongwa said drivers should be aware of the new traffic pattern, obey traffic control signs and pavement markers, and drive safely throughout the work zone.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue work on this major project,” Abongwa said. “In just a matter of months, the project will be completed, and everyone will be able to enjoy this new, expanded artery into Kenosha and Somers.”

About the Highway S project:

Along with the widened roadway, the Highway S project includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage, and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project is broken into two phases, which are being built out concurrently:

Phase 1 includes the roughly 2-mile stretch from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to just west of Highway H (88 th Avenue).

Avenue). Phase 2 includes the roughly 1.6-mile stretch between Highway H and the Amazon west driveway.

Work on the entire project is scheduled to continue through late 2021.

For more information about the project, including project update briefs, please visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.