The Kenosha St. Joe’s Lancers girls basketball team hopes to make a run at the Metro Classic conference title this season. After a 12-9 record and fourth place finish a season ago, head coach Jason Coker sees it as a wide open race after seeing some big name players leave for college last season.

“The Metro is typically really strong, but there are a lot of Division 1 and Division 2 players that are now out of the conference,” Coker said. “It is more wide open than it normally is, so we like our chances and hopefully our senior group helps us get there.”

The Lancers have a group of seven seniors to lead that charge led by Jayden Hill and Arianna Jenkins, who both averaged in double figures a season ago. Along with fellow senior Deja Rivers, all three are averaging in double figures, while both Hill and Jenkins are also averaging around eight rebounds per game this season.

“When we get those three going, it just seems to help the younger group that we have,” Coker said of his big three scoring options.

During the holiday tournament at Carthage College’s Tarble Arena, Hill posted two more double digit performances with 15 points in a 74-61 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail, and scored 14 in a 48-30 win against Janesville Parker on Thursday. The senior is currently getting some interest from Division 3 and Division 2 schools.

“She is definitely a spark plug for us, and she has a couple of games playing for me that she has flirted with a quadruple-double,” Coker said of Hill. “She has a bright future in basketball, and a lot of people can tell that when you see her play.”

Currently, Kenosha St. Joe’s sits at 6-4 overall and are 2-2 in the Metro Classic. The Lancers will start their post-holiday slate of games with two home games against Shoreland Lutheran and Racine Lutheran.