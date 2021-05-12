Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.

That’s why we spend a lot less time on publishing mug shots and a lot more time helping you understand the employment market, figure out how to spend more time with friends and family with our events calendar, and what you can do to help businesses that have opened up. Make no mistake…we aren’t shy. We tackle the big stuff, like COVID and issues around race.

Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners between May 3rd and 7th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners between May 3rd and 7th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $17 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Hillside Lanes, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, Louie’s Friendly Market, and more. 

1334 Washington Ave. Photo from Google Maps
  • The property occupied by Keefe Real Estate, 573 N Pine St. Burlington, is now owned by SWAYBAR 24, LLC. Further, the property was purchased for $85,000.00.
  • The uptown commercial property at 1334 Washington Ave. Racine was purchased by Uptown Oz, LLC for $60,125.00.
  • Further, Max Management LLC of Oak Creek bought two convenience store properties during the week. First, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, 501 High St. Racine, sold for $125,000.00. Then, Louie’s Friendly Market at 1201 Dr. MLK Jr Dr. Racine was purchased for $135,000.00.
  • Hillside Lanes,1400 Thirteenth St. Racine, sold for $195,000.00. Also, the bowling alley, frequently utilized by Park High School students, sold to Kevin Orlakis of Kenosha. 
  • Lastly, the property at 1801 S Green Bay Rd. Racine sold to Grace35 LLC for $259,000.00. Further, the property is occupied by Metz Medical Inc, a medical equipment & supplies sales store.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Further, check out the Racine County real estate dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
6915 Dale Dr Unit 25Caledonia$150,000.00
9910 Saratoga DrCaledonia$165,000.00
2001 4 Mile RdCaledonia$260,000.00
4755 Ruby AveCaledonia$285,000.00
1608 Autumn DrCaledonia$287,900.00
2205 September DrCaledonia$304,900.00
5715 Old Oak LaneCaledonia$350,000.00
6319 Middle RdCaledonia$422,000.00
573 N Pine StCity of Burlington$85,000.00
172 Clover DrCity of Burlington$200,000.00
349 Alice StCity of Burlington$216,000.00
548 Oak StCity of Burlington$235,000.00
440 Hawthorn StCity of Burlington$240,000.00
316 Hillside DrCity of Burlington$247,000.00
856 Sheridan CtCity of Burlington$425,000.00
108 Accipiter CtCity of Burlington$466,000.00
25201 Kickapoo DrDover$233,500.00
4733 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$85,000.00
1307 Lawndale AveMt Pleasant$90,700.00
6541 Mariner Dr #1Mt Pleasant$127,000.00
1438 Meadowlane AveMt Pleasant$255,000.00
4343 Shorehaven LnMt Pleasant$380,000.00
2434 Dover LaneMt Pleasant$455,878.00
9200 Spring StMt Pleasant$824,900.00
25007 Loomis Rd WNorway$339,000.00
7715 W View DrNorway$479,000.00
1419 Frederick StRacine$23,000.00
1021 Hilker PlaceRacine$28,000.00
1836 Superior StRacine$35,000.00
945 Villa StRacine$39,000.00
1767 Hill StRacine$50,000.00
1836 Superior StRacine$52,000.00
1334 Washington AveRacine$60,125.00
1301 Summit AveRacine$75,000.00
1804 Villa StRacine$75,000.00
1306 Quincy AveRacine$77,000.00
2229 Lorraine AveRacine$100,000.00
2047 Indiana StRacine$105,676.00
431 Wickham BlvdRacine$110,000.00
1825 Grange AveRacine$117,000.00
1653 Grange AveRacine$122,000.00
216 Belmont AveRacine$124,000.00
501 High StRacine$125,000.00
1201 Dr MLK Jr DrRacine$135,000.00
3011 Olive StRacine$140,000.00
2033 Deane BlvdRacine$141,000.00
1400 Goold StRacine$142,000.00
826 Berkeley DrRacine$145,000.00
1328 Quincy AveRacine$155,000.00
35 Harborview Dr Unit 105Racine$155,000.00
825 Sandra CtRacine$158,000.00
3337 Lasalle StRacine$160,000.00
914 Lathrop AveRacine$165,000.00
1901 Arcturus AveRacine$166,100.00
2338 Jerome BlvdRacine$170,000.00
2207 Blake AveRacine$175,000.00
2320 Ashland AveRacine$189,600.00
3525 Wright AveRacine$195,000.00
1400 Thirteenth StRacine$195,000.00
5147 Kings CircleRacine$205,000.00
1743 West Lawn AveRacine$224,725.00
238 Oregon StRacine$234,000.00
1801 S Green Bay RdRacine$259,000.00
3213 Washington AveRacine$275,000.00
9924 W 2 Mile RdRaymond$190,000.00
7026 W 5 Mile RdRaymond$400,000.00
8436 Wren StTown of Burlington$150,000.00
7656 Highland AveTown of Burlington$195,000.00
7891 Greendale AveTown of Burlington$315,000.00
7761 Lakeview DrTown of Burlington$514,300.00
7730 Evergreen TerraceTown of Waterford$185,000.00
8312 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford$189,000.00
8021 Apple Tree LnTown of Waterford$196,000.00
30427 Beachview LnTown of Waterford$270,000.00
33514 High DrTown of Waterford$312,500.00
33300 Cayuga WayTown of Waterford$495,100.00
440 Hawthorn St+A16Town of Waterford$499,000.00
624 Rivermoor PkwyVillage of Waterford$80,000.00
300 Foxwood Dr Unit 102Village of Waterford$90,000.00
721 E Main StVillage of Waterford$169,900.00
2 Beechwood CtWind Point$380,000.00

