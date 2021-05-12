Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners between May 3rd and 7th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $17 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Hillside Lanes, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, Louie’s Friendly Market, and more.
- The property occupied by Keefe Real Estate, 573 N Pine St. Burlington, is now owned by SWAYBAR 24, LLC. Further, the property was purchased for $85,000.00.
- The uptown commercial property at 1334 Washington Ave. Racine was purchased by Uptown Oz, LLC for $60,125.00.
- Further, Max Management LLC of Oak Creek bought two convenience store properties during the week. First, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, 501 High St. Racine, sold for $125,000.00. Then, Louie’s Friendly Market at 1201 Dr. MLK Jr Dr. Racine was purchased for $135,000.00.
- Hillside Lanes,1400 Thirteenth St. Racine, sold for $195,000.00. Also, the bowling alley, frequently utilized by Park High School students, sold to Kevin Orlakis of Kenosha.
- Lastly, the property at 1801 S Green Bay Rd. Racine sold to Grace35 LLC for $259,000.00. Further, the property is occupied by Metz Medical Inc, a medical equipment & supplies sales store.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Further, check out the Racine County real estate dashboard.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6915 Dale Dr Unit 25
|Caledonia
|$150,000.00
|9910 Saratoga Dr
|Caledonia
|$165,000.00
|2001 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|4755 Ruby Ave
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|1608 Autumn Dr
|Caledonia
|$287,900.00
|2205 September Dr
|Caledonia
|$304,900.00
|5715 Old Oak Lane
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|6319 Middle Rd
|Caledonia
|$422,000.00
|573 N Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$85,000.00
|172 Clover Dr
|City of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|349 Alice St
|City of Burlington
|$216,000.00
|548 Oak St
|City of Burlington
|$235,000.00
|440 Hawthorn St
|City of Burlington
|$240,000.00
|316 Hillside Dr
|City of Burlington
|$247,000.00
|856 Sheridan Ct
|City of Burlington
|$425,000.00
|108 Accipiter Ct
|City of Burlington
|$466,000.00
|25201 Kickapoo Dr
|Dover
|$233,500.00
|4733 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|1307 Lawndale Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$90,700.00
|6541 Mariner Dr #1
|Mt Pleasant
|$127,000.00
|1438 Meadowlane Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$255,000.00
|4343 Shorehaven Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$380,000.00
|2434 Dover Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$455,878.00
|9200 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$824,900.00
|25007 Loomis Rd W
|Norway
|$339,000.00
|7715 W View Dr
|Norway
|$479,000.00
|1419 Frederick St
|Racine
|$23,000.00
|1021 Hilker Place
|Racine
|$28,000.00
|1836 Superior St
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|945 Villa St
|Racine
|$39,000.00
|1767 Hill St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1836 Superior St
|Racine
|$52,000.00
|1334 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$60,125.00
|1301 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|1804 Villa St
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|1306 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$77,000.00
|2229 Lorraine Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2047 Indiana St
|Racine
|$105,676.00
|431 Wickham Blvd
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1825 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|1653 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$122,000.00
|216 Belmont Ave
|Racine
|$124,000.00
|501 High St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1201 Dr MLK Jr Dr
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|3011 Olive St
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2033 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$141,000.00
|1400 Goold St
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|826 Berkeley Dr
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1328 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|35 Harborview Dr Unit 105
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|825 Sandra Ct
|Racine
|$158,000.00
|3337 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|914 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|1901 Arcturus Ave
|Racine
|$166,100.00
|2338 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|2207 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|2320 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$189,600.00
|3525 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|1400 Thirteenth St
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|5147 Kings Circle
|Racine
|$205,000.00
|1743 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$224,725.00
|238 Oregon St
|Racine
|$234,000.00
|1801 S Green Bay Rd
|Racine
|$259,000.00
|3213 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$275,000.00
|9924 W 2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$190,000.00
|7026 W 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$400,000.00
|8436 Wren St
|Town of Burlington
|$150,000.00
|7656 Highland Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$195,000.00
|7891 Greendale Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$315,000.00
|7761 Lakeview Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$514,300.00
|7730 Evergreen Terrace
|Town of Waterford
|$185,000.00
|8312 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$189,000.00
|8021 Apple Tree Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$196,000.00
|30427 Beachview Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$270,000.00
|33514 High Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$312,500.00
|33300 Cayuga Way
|Town of Waterford
|$495,100.00
|440 Hawthorn St+A16
|Town of Waterford
|$499,000.00
|624 Rivermoor Pkwy
|Village of Waterford
|$80,000.00
|300 Foxwood Dr Unit 102
|Village of Waterford
|$90,000.00
|721 E Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$169,900.00
|2 Beechwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$380,000.00