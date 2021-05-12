Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners between May 3rd and 7th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $17 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Hillside Lanes, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, Louie’s Friendly Market, and more.

1334 Washington Ave. Photo from Google Maps

The property occupied by Keefe Real Estate, 573 N Pine St. Burlington, is now owned by SWAYBAR 24, LLC. Further, the property was purchased for $85,000.00.

The uptown commercial property at 1334 Washington Ave. Racine was purchased by Uptown Oz, LLC for $60,125.00.

Further, Max Management LLC of Oak Creek bought two convenience store properties during the week. First, Uncle Rey’s Candy Store, 501 High St. Racine, sold for $125,000.00. Then, Louie’s Friendly Market at 1201 Dr. MLK Jr Dr. Racine was purchased for $135,000.00.

Hillside Lanes,1400 Thirteenth St. Racine, sold for $195,000.00. Also, the bowling alley, frequently utilized by Park High School students, sold to Kevin Orlakis of Kenosha.

Lastly, the property at 1801 S Green Bay Rd. Racine sold to Grace35 LLC for $259,000.00. Further, the property is occupied by Metz Medical Inc, a medical equipment & supplies sales store.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6915 Dale Dr Unit 25 Caledonia $150,000.00 9910 Saratoga Dr Caledonia $165,000.00 2001 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $260,000.00 4755 Ruby Ave Caledonia $285,000.00 1608 Autumn Dr Caledonia $287,900.00 2205 September Dr Caledonia $304,900.00 5715 Old Oak Lane Caledonia $350,000.00 6319 Middle Rd Caledonia $422,000.00 573 N Pine St City of Burlington $85,000.00 172 Clover Dr City of Burlington $200,000.00 349 Alice St City of Burlington $216,000.00 548 Oak St City of Burlington $235,000.00 440 Hawthorn St City of Burlington $240,000.00 316 Hillside Dr City of Burlington $247,000.00 856 Sheridan Ct City of Burlington $425,000.00 108 Accipiter Ct City of Burlington $466,000.00 25201 Kickapoo Dr Dover $233,500.00 4733 Taylor Ave Mt Pleasant $85,000.00 1307 Lawndale Ave Mt Pleasant $90,700.00 6541 Mariner Dr #1 Mt Pleasant $127,000.00 1438 Meadowlane Ave Mt Pleasant $255,000.00 4343 Shorehaven Ln Mt Pleasant $380,000.00 2434 Dover Lane Mt Pleasant $455,878.00 9200 Spring St Mt Pleasant $824,900.00 25007 Loomis Rd W Norway $339,000.00 7715 W View Dr Norway $479,000.00 1419 Frederick St Racine $23,000.00 1021 Hilker Place Racine $28,000.00 1836 Superior St Racine $35,000.00 945 Villa St Racine $39,000.00 1767 Hill St Racine $50,000.00 1836 Superior St Racine $52,000.00 1334 Washington Ave Racine $60,125.00 1301 Summit Ave Racine $75,000.00 1804 Villa St Racine $75,000.00 1306 Quincy Ave Racine $77,000.00 2229 Lorraine Ave Racine $100,000.00 2047 Indiana St Racine $105,676.00 431 Wickham Blvd Racine $110,000.00 1825 Grange Ave Racine $117,000.00 1653 Grange Ave Racine $122,000.00 216 Belmont Ave Racine $124,000.00 501 High St Racine $125,000.00 1201 Dr MLK Jr Dr Racine $135,000.00 3011 Olive St Racine $140,000.00 2033 Deane Blvd Racine $141,000.00 1400 Goold St Racine $142,000.00 826 Berkeley Dr Racine $145,000.00 1328 Quincy Ave Racine $155,000.00 35 Harborview Dr Unit 105 Racine $155,000.00 825 Sandra Ct Racine $158,000.00 3337 Lasalle St Racine $160,000.00 914 Lathrop Ave Racine $165,000.00 1901 Arcturus Ave Racine $166,100.00 2338 Jerome Blvd Racine $170,000.00 2207 Blake Ave Racine $175,000.00 2320 Ashland Ave Racine $189,600.00 3525 Wright Ave Racine $195,000.00 1400 Thirteenth St Racine $195,000.00 5147 Kings Circle Racine $205,000.00 1743 West Lawn Ave Racine $224,725.00 238 Oregon St Racine $234,000.00 1801 S Green Bay Rd Racine $259,000.00 3213 Washington Ave Racine $275,000.00 9924 W 2 Mile Rd Raymond $190,000.00 7026 W 5 Mile Rd Raymond $400,000.00 8436 Wren St Town of Burlington $150,000.00 7656 Highland Ave Town of Burlington $195,000.00 7891 Greendale Ave Town of Burlington $315,000.00 7761 Lakeview Dr Town of Burlington $514,300.00 7730 Evergreen Terrace Town of Waterford $185,000.00 8312 Big Bend Rd Town of Waterford $189,000.00 8021 Apple Tree Ln Town of Waterford $196,000.00 30427 Beachview Ln Town of Waterford $270,000.00 33514 High Dr Town of Waterford $312,500.00 33300 Cayuga Way Town of Waterford $495,100.00 440 Hawthorn St+A16 Town of Waterford $499,000.00 624 Rivermoor Pkwy Village of Waterford $80,000.00 300 Foxwood Dr Unit 102 Village of Waterford $90,000.00 721 E Main St Village of Waterford $169,900.00 2 Beechwood Ct Wind Point $380,000.00

