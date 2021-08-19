August is now officially declared as Hip Hop Appreciation Month in the City of Racine. The request for recognition came from numerous hip-hop enthusiasts, local business owners, and artists.

Mayor Cory Mason declared this proclamation to highlight the hip-hop genre, culture, and community. Since 2011, the city of Racine and the Origins of Hip-Hop 8 group have celebrated hip-hop through different events and education.

In addition, the United States Senate officially announced that August 11 is National Hip-Hop Recognition day.

Local Hip-Hop

Dee Hutch, Caleb Robinson, Nick Ramsey, and Willy’s Sole Kitchen have provided the community with education surrounding hip-hop for the past nine years. These individuals own businesses in Racine. Likewise, they have pushed for positivity and a connection to the community through hip-hop and its culture. Mayor Mason also supports the movement.

He says, “I was delighted to proclaim August as Hip-Hop Appreciation Month in Racine. Thanks to all who showed to support the spirit of hip-hop. Thanks, especially to the organizers of the Origins of Hip-Hop 8 who, have made such a fun event in our city for years.”

Local Event

To celebrate, Origins of Hip-Hop 8 is hosting an event on Saturday, August 21, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Smoke’d on the Water. The four major elements of Hip-Hop culture are breakdancing, graffiti, DJing, and MCing. This event will highlight these components.

The Racine community is welcome to attend. A video here showcases a past event hosted by the group.

