RACINE — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) department.

Hispanic Heritage Month happenings

Each Monday through Oct. 10, 2022, a historical figure with Hispanic heritage will be recognized online and on social media.

Children (age 18 and younger) are encouraged to participate by completing the coloring pages that are included in each post. Pages can be submitted to the PRCS department in person at the PRCS office, 800 Center St. room 127, through email: sarah.white@cityofracine.org, or through Facebook messenger.

Each Friday through Oct. 14, 2022, a winner will be drawn for a Hispanic Heritage t-shirt. Winners will be notified how to pick up their t-shirts.

