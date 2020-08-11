On Monday, August 10, the City of Racine, J Jeffers & Company, and CG Schmidt broke ground at the Historic Racine Horlick Malted Milk Company, 2100 Northwestern Ave.

As a key revitalization project, it will be a mixed and re-adaptive use project that will provide 136 market-rate and affordable residential units in the City of Racine.

The historic buildings, surrounded by aging brick and climbing ivy, date back to 1875. Therefore, the first phase will revamp the original 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave. buildings within the historic industrial complex. Moreover, state and federal historical tax credits will help J. Jeffers to finance the $40 million for phase one of the project.

