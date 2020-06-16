RACINE – Downtown Racine Corporation now offers a great way to explore downtown with some great socially-distanced fun for the whole family.

The DRC’s Main St. Committee is delighted to present a web-based, mobile-friendly update of a walking tour guide commissioned by the Racine Landmarks Commission in April 1990. The original printed brochure, which is now out of print, was brought back to life with new photos and updated text.

Enjoy your exploration of Downtown Racine’s beautifully preserved architecture and marvel as you learn about the amazing businesses that have occupied these historic buildings through the years.

“We are excited that we created a tour that is not only for history buffs, but those who love architecture or just love learning about the rich culture and history of Downtown Racine; plus it’s a great activity for people of all ages whether on a walk alone or with a group of friends and family.” – Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, DRC

The self-guided tour is available anytime of the DRC’s mobile-friendly website. It’s easy to start at any point on the tour, which highlights buildings located primarily on Main Street and Sixth Street.

Thanks to voice recordings by Joan Roehre and Rich Smith from the Over Our Head Players, those on the tour have the option to read or listen to the interesting descriptions at each stop. Buildings featured on the tour are easy to identify by the window clings with the historic walking tour logo.

The program is supported by a grant from the All Saints Hospital Foundation.

Email Kelly at kkruse@racinedowntown.com with any questions.