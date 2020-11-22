The National Hockey League (NHL) belongs to the top-earning sports in America. It is a professional ice hockey league that hosts hockey tournaments every year and calls it NHL Season.

Every season is participated by 31 teams from different divisions, and each team will have to play 82 games, 41 games per home and road – and the last team standing wins. Due to the current global pandemic, the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs for the 103rd season experienced a delay this year, which automatically leads to the 104th season’s delay as well. Nonetheless, NHL players, fans, and bettors are still hyped for the 2020-2021 season. Granted that each team was given enough time for training and preparation, everyone is thrilled about who will be the next hall of fame champion for the next season.

Furthermore, despite the delay of playoffs this year, players still made their team’s name famous for giving this season a good shot, especially for the top 16 qualifiers or the so-called Super 16 – who made their way to Stanley Cup and earned big points, fans, and new bettors. Now to have a closer look at who will be the leading teams to bet on for the next season, here they are.

Boston Bruins (44-14-12, latest record)

Bruins took their chance to the playoffs this year and are expected to rise again next season after making noise for being the Top 1 among the list of Super 16. Known as the third-oldest active team in NHL and the oldest to be based in the United States, there is no doubt that this

team will compete again for the championship next season against all the remaining teams from different divisions.

St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, latest record)

Although the Blues have been appearing in the Stanley Cup Finals four times already, the blood and sweat they invested paid off last year for winning the Stanley Cup 2019. The St. Louis Blues also have 24 players who were acknowledged to the Hockey Hall of Fame. That justifies why they are still one of the leading teams in the NHL today and are still seated on the 2nd spot of the Top 16 qualifiers.

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, latest record)

The Lightning proved their colloquial name Bolts, as they sped up as the reigning 2020 Stanley Cup champions. Although they were at the 4th place among the list of Super 16, their skill and perseverance took them to the peak of this year’s playoffs. Granted that their head coach, Jon Cooper, is the longest-tenured active head coach in the NHL, fans, bettors, and other opposing teams have much more to expect them again for next year’s big fight.

Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, latest record)

Avalanche or known as Avs, have won nine division titles after relocating to Denver and have set the league record as the most consecutive division titleholder in a row from 1995–2003. After they won the Stanley Cup twice – 1996 and 2001, Avalanche has been known as the only active NHL team that has won every Stanley Cup Finals appearances. So far, from all the games they played since 2015, their record last year, which is 42 wins, 20 losses, and only 8 overtime losses, was their best-played game yet.

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, latest record)

This team was founded as an expansion and only started to play in the NHL in the 2017-2018 season. Yet, the Knights are the only team with the least number of losses and overtime losses ever since they joined the league so far from the mentioned top players. Although the Knights haven’t won the Stanley Cup yet, they are still one of the most awaited players to advance every playoff of the season, for they have surprised the world when they reach the Stanley Cup Finals in their first-ever year in operation. Everyone was astonished as they obtained great success in their first three seasons and was labeled as a competent and professional team.

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, latest record)

Although the Caps lost in their first appearance in the Stanley Cup year 1998, they never wasted their second appearance already, as they reign victorious in the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Aside from being one of the competent teams in the field, Caps also have the skillful all-star players in the Hall of Fame who contributed big time in crowning their team with honor and glory.

Finally, this team is also the last team who earned more than 140 points in total from this year’s games; they have 145 total points – and that gives the reason why they are on the 6th rank among the remaining ten qualified teams.

Takeaway

