Looking for a last minute gift or a family activity? Here’s a list of our Holiday-related posts.
Holiday updates
Jefferson Lighthouse Spreads Holiday Cheer to Senior Citizens
This holiday season just got a little brighter for local senior citizens. Jefferson Lighthouse, an International Baccalaureate school within Racine […]
Teaching through Gingerbread House Building
Third graders at Olympia Brown Elementary School are exploring different learning avenues this December. Dr. Carlene Cogshall began the gingerbread […]
2020 Holiday Gift Guide with RG Natural Babies and Twin Dragon Games
SPONSORED Still looking for some great gifts this holiday season and want to find something unique, affordable, and feel safe […]
SC Johnson Elementary hosts virtual talent show
Students, teachers, and families have been separated from learning in person this year. 2020 has been a year of adjustments, […]
10 Holiday Light Displays in Southeastern Wisconsin
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and […]
Downtown Racine publishes Online Gift Guide
RACINE – Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses via an online gift guide […]
Kingdom Builders Hosts Holiday Toy Drive for Racine’s Youth
Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center and Outreach Ministries has launched Kingdom Kidz as a way to provide Racine’s youth with Christmas […]
From Dixie cup to Downtown Racine’s Holiday Tree
The Holiday tree is now decorated and on display in Downtown Racine. The tree remains on the corner of 6th […]
Santa in a Shoebox
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Right? Tis the Season for gift giving, cookie baking, and spreading cheer. […]