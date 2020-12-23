Looking for a last minute gift or a family activity? Here’s a list of our Holiday-related posts.

Holiday updates

Santa in a Shoebox

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Right? Tis the Season for gift giving, cookie baking, and spreading cheer. […]

by Emma Widmar

A Little holiday gratitude

#RacineGratitudeProject stories

In response, we kicked off the #RacineGratitudeProject this week. We understand that gratitude is there for some and not others. But that doesn’t mean we can’t share our gratitude with others. So, lean on one another. We’ll be running these stories through the end of the year. By the way, if you happen to be […]

by Denise Lockwood

David Maack

In a year where illness has been so prevalent in our lives, one Racine County resident is thankful for overcoming a serious condition he faced nearly 15 years ago. The Racine Gratitude Project shares stories like David Maack’s who is grateful for his faith, family, and his life. Other than COVID-19, people in Racine County […]

by Emma Widmar

Dan Pavelich

The Racine Gratitude Project shares Dan Pavelich’s story of thankfulness and gratitude. The Racine County Eye is currently accepting stories 100 words or less that share reasons you are grateful. At the end of the day, there is something we all have or someone in our life that makes us grateful. Sometimes it doesn’t have […]

by Emma Widmar

