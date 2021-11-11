The Racine and Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA) will be hosting its annual Holiday Food Basket Program during the 2021 holidays. This program operates in conjunction with The Racine County Food Bank, the City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools, and businesses in the area. The program was started to ensure food security for those during the holiday season.

Essie Allen, Chief Executive Officer of RKCAA, states that the Holiday Food Basket Program is a joint effort. As they say at RKCAA, “it is in giving that we receive.”

RKCAA is serving as the clearinghouse for the event. The Holiday Food Basket Program will distribute baskets to those in need. These baskets will contain a variety of food items that depend on donations received. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a special time of year!” Allen continues, “Please help us make someone’s holiday a little brighter by assisting in taking a family name, or donating money and/or food.”

The Holiday Food Basket Program is currently accepting applicants and until December 10. They will be using current poverty guidelines to determine eligible applicants. The application can be found on the RKCAA’s website and accepted online. Additionally, applicants can call the Agency if internet access is not available.

Volunteers Needed

To make the Holiday Food Baskets a reality, volunteers and donations are needed. Everyone, from businesses, churches, and civic organizations, to schools, and private citizens are encouraged to help. These volunteers will be in charge of delivering baskets to the recipients. Family names and addresses will be provided to volunteer drivers by RKCAA.

Food and Monetary Donations

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Submit checks to “Holiday Food Basket,” c/o Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc., 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402, or go to their website and click on the DONATE tab. In addition, food donations are also welcome. Food may be dropped off at RKCAA or you can call to schedule an appointment for pickup.

Contact RKCAA

Call the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency at (262) 637-8377 to…

Apply for a Holiday Food Basket

Become a volunteer

Donate money or food items

Receive additional information

Zeke Leo and Ana J. Martinez are available to help you with your requests, as well as Essie Allen.

