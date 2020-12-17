It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and sparkle. If you are looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity and want to soak up the Holiday spirit, be sure to stop by one or all of these magical light shows.

Not sure where to go? Let this guide take you to a festive destination.

1. Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park & Camp-Resort

Over 2 million lights are on display at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 WI-38, in Caledonia. This year, safely visit a holiday lights experience that is stretching longer than ever before. Take a drive thru the mile & a half winter wonderland. This is a great way to ring in the holiday season. Check out the article we wrote about this event here.

At Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest Christmas Carnival of Lights there’s something to spark everyone’s interest. Check out what activities you can participate in:

Go for a Sleigh ride

Ride the Golf cart Holiday train

Walk thru the Winter Walk of Lights

Visit Santa

Drive Thru the Winter Wonderland

Take photos

Make memories

Hours: Sunday thru Thursday starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday starting at 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. (Santa’s Workshop will close at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays)

Pre-purchased tickets are only being accepted at the gates. For pricing and ticket information, click here. This event is open now until December 31. It will be closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit the website here.

2. Wonderland of Lights at the Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo, 2131 North Main Street, has transformed into a Wonderland of Lights. Now until January 3, visit the Racine area for a drive thru event that will jump start your holiday endeavors. Read about the experience here.

Trees from one end of the zoo to another are sparkling. Dazzling lights and decor are on display. Take your family for a trip to the zoo and down memory lane. Gaze at the enchanting illuminations no matter your age. This activity is perfect for staying safe. Riding in your own car to see the exhibit ensures a positive experience for all.

The Wonderland of Lights is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.. The event will even be open on Christmas day. The cost is $5 per person. For more information and guidelines about the event, read more here.

3. Jerry Smith Walk Thru Holiday Lights

There is just a little over a week until Christmas. Now is your chance to get out of the house. Take a walk through a holiday light exhibit that’s nearly in your backyard. The Holiday Light display is a free event that takes place at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th Street in Somers, Wisconsin.

You can visit the farm and see the lights until December 20. This is a perfect event for the family to partake in. Likewise, you won’t want to miss out on the photo opportunities. You can even take a photo inside a giant ornament. Visit the farm from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Visit the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm Facebook page here.

4. Jamestown Lights

In the Jamestown neighborhood, you can enjoy a dancing light show. Mike and Debbie have taken “Deck the Halls” to a whole new level. Their backyard is festive and a popular place to be this holiday season.

A talking and singing Christmas tree named Douglas Fir will be your host. All you have to do is sit back and relax from the comfort of your own vehicle. Tune into 97.7 FM to listen to the festive tunes that synchronize with the lights.

Important information to keep in mind when visiting the Jamestown Lights:

The lights are located at 6509 Williamsburg Way off Taurus Drive (South), just East of Highway K and Highway 38 in Caledonia, Wisconsin.

The show is played daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for 75 minutes Exception: Friday and Saturday shows will run for 45 minutes due to high volume of viewers

Taking place until January 1

Check out Jamestown Lights on Facebook for more information by clicking here.

5. Candy Cane Lane

In 1984, a group of neighbors rallied together to raise funds for a neighborhood child who was battling cancer by decorating their houses with Christmas lights. Since then, Candy Cane Lane has become a yearly tradition in the Southeastern Wisconsin area. Donations are kindly accepted when visiting the winter wonderland. Proceeds now benefit the MACC Fund Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

If you are looking to spread a little Holiday cheer, do so by visiting Candy Cane Lane. Directions are available by clicking here. Santa Claus will be making an appearance every night until December 23. To view the schedule, click here.

Schedule for Candy Cane Lane

6 p.m. till 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday

6 p.m. till 10 p.m. Fridays

5 p.m. till 10 p.m. Saturdays

5 p.m. till 9 p.m. Sundays

For more information about the Candy Cane Lane light show visit their website here.

6. Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

This is a perfect “snowcially distanced” event to enjoy this holiday season. In the Downtown Milwaukee area, there are more than 500,000 lights on display. These lights are scattered throughout different parks, avenues, and walkways in the city. They are truly making the season bright.

Follow this guide here to find a detailed list of lights, history, and festive fun. The downtown lights are a sight to see. These lights will shine brightly until January 1.

7. Miller Lites Holiday Lights

Holiday lights are brightening up Miller Valley, 4251 W. State Street in Milwaukee this year. Miller began this tradition dating back to the 1950s. Now, its a festive favorite among residents and visitors. Without a doubt, seeing the lights could add a sparkle to your end of the year activities. From your car, you can enjoy seeing historical buildings and a spectacular show.

The light shows are taking place now until December 27. Shows run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly. Turn the dial on your radio to 99.1 FM to listen along.

Directions:

To see the lights, drive on either side of State Street in front of the Plank Road Brewery House, next to the Miller Inn. Please follow the directions provided on-site and remain in your cars to help ensure social distancing.

More Information

Due to COVID-19, it is required that visitors stay in their designated cars at all time

For more about the shows visit millerbrewerytour.com/tour-information or call (414) 931-2337.

Visit the website here for details about the event

8. Country Christmas at the Ingleside Hotel

The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, in Pewaukee, once again is celebrating 25 years of being Wisconsin’s largest drive thru light show. Not only do they turn the surrounding area into a picture perfect holiday setting, but they take visitors upon a magical experience. Check out Country Christmas now until January 2.

The County Christmas Trail showcases a million lights that stretch over a mile long. At the end of of the drive thru, step out of your car, and explore The Streets of Bethlehem. The fun doesn’t stop there. Check out Christmas Village too. Wagon rides are also offered. This is a captivating experience will take you right to the heart of the holidays.

For pricing click here. Additional information about Country Christmas can be found on the website here.

9. The “Cheer” District Holiday Lights

The area by the Fiserv Forum,1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, also known as the Milwaukee Buck’s Stadium has transformed from the “Deer District” to the “Cheer District.” This holiday season Bango, the Milwaukee Buck’s mascot, is going out of 2020 with bang. His his holiday decor is festive and making the season bright. Countless tress are decorated, some even in team colors.

Visit the Cheer District as a way to safely celebrate the holidays. If you love cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks, then this is a great way to show your pride. Come dressed wearing Bucks gear or wearing your Christmas attire. Either way, snap some photos in front of the stadium and enjoy the lights.

We Energies proudly assisted in lighting what is now known as the Cheer District.

10. Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

2020 has been a year. End the year by visiting the Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens. Now until January 3, the family can take a drive to see a light scene like never before. This light show is also perfect for date night. Don’t worry about getting dressed up. Just hop in the car and go. Worrying about freezing isn’t necessary because this is a show you can see directly from your car seats. It’s true, every seat is the best in the house.

“The show has been re-imagined by theatrical lighting designer “Laser Bob” Mullins and his talented team” says Boerner Botanical Gardens. Even Clark Griswold would be impressed by these lights.

The holidays may look different this year and if you are looking to make festive plans, this is the way to go because they are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. For pricing, click here.

Important Details

It is suggested that guests should arrive early. The line opens at 4:30 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. the gates will close. The park however is open from 5p.m.until 10p.m. daily.

Enter at Whitnall Park Golf Course6751 S. 92nd Street Franklin, WI 53132

Call 866-888-2555 for more information or visit here

