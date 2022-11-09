RACINE — A single-family home is uninhabitable after a fire on Election Day, but no one was injured.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, crews responded at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to a home in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for reports of a fire. An off-duty department captain was driving nearby and was first to arrive to the scene and provided information to arriving firefighters.

Three crews entered the home to search for any occupants and found none. Nineteen firefighters on seven different apparatus had the flames under control in 30 minutes and fully extinguished in 90.

Home damage extensive

Fire traveled through walls, into the attic, and under the eaves, eventually causing $150,000 in damage; $110,000 to the structure of the house and $40,000 to the contents.

The cause remains under investigation.

