RACINE – Fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a house on 20th Street early Sunday, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3411 20th Street around 5:35 a.m. Sunday by a neighbor who saw smoke from across the street. The occupant was not at home at the time and no one was injured.

The fire caused heavy damage in the living room area and smoke damage throughout the structure. The occupant will be staying with family while repairs are made. The cause of the fire is under investigation.