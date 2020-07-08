When showing a home to potential buyers, homeowners should present it in the best light possible, both literally and figuratively. Good lighting is important, but prioritizing the quality of every room in the house is essential for efficiently locking down a sale while getting the right price for it. In fact, doing this can increase the home’s overall value. Follow this guide to home improvements to make before selling your home if you want to make the most out of your next home sale.

Better Landscaping Means Better Curb Appeal

The first thing that potential buyers will see when they approach your home is the front yard. Keeping up with landscaping tasks can boost a property’s curb appeal, which is the visual appeal of a property when viewing it from the curb. Landscaping tasks that will boost curb appeal include tending the garden, cutting the grass, watering greenery, and trimming any bushes.

Throw on a New Coat of Paint

Adding a new coat of paint to the interior—and even exterior—of your home can give it the perfect refresher for potential buyers. The most common choices for paint colors that appeal to buyers include light blue and neutral shades such as beige, grey, and white.

Optimize Energy Efficiency

Making the property more energy-efficient is an effective way for homeowners to increase the resale value of their property. Plus, while they’re still living on the property, they can experience cheaper energy bills for the buyers to inherit. Homeowners can make a home more energy-efficient with a few simple steps, including installing insulation and prioritizing energy-efficient appliances such as LED lightbulbs.

Clean and Organize Every Single Room

Homeowners need to clean every inch of their home before buyers stop by to take a look. Dusting, taking out the trash, spot-cleaning stains—whatever is necessary to make the room look as good as new. Organizing the room in a visually appealing way is also a must. With the help of some simple interior decorating tips, such as balancing the visual weight of objects in each room, you can achieve an attractive environment for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in.

By following through with these home improvements to make before selling your home, you can start the sales process off in the right way. Selling a home can be stressful at times, especially if it’s your first time, but these tips can help you attract the right buyers who are willing to pay the right price for your humble abode.