RACINE – A 31-year-old man was shot Monday evening inside a home at 1009 Monroe Avenue in an apparent home invasion, which has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the home at 10:04 p.m. to a report of a possible home invasion in progress, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

They found the man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but an active investigation is underway. Department officials have not released the man’s name.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have
about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police
Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,
or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment