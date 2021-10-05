RACINE – A 31-year-old man was shot Monday evening inside a home at 1009 Monroe Avenue in an apparent home invasion, which has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the home at 10:04 p.m. to a report of a possible home invasion in progress, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

They found the man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but an active investigation is underway. Department officials have not released the man’s name.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have

about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police

Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,

or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.