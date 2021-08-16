Upgrading your home doesn’t have to be tough on the environment. Modernizing many elements will make it not only more comfortable but better for the planet. Read on to explore our favorite home upgrade ideas that don’t damage the environment.

Reseal or Replace Utility Components

Few people realize how interrelated repairs are to the rest of the home’s performance. Reinvesting to better seal up a house will make it warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. More importantly, the overarching benefit will be a drop in the energy bill. Installing new windows will seal up any drafty spots.

Re-siding will finish the job by buttoning up any tiny holes where outside air is getting in. Besides this, fixing the electricity, plumbing, and other systems will impact your utility bills. This change will be the most significant if a house uses outdated systems. So, the less each home draws off the electric, gas, or water supply, the better off everyone will be.

Avoid Buying Synthetic Materials

Some essential home upgrade ideas that don’t damage the environment will also add quality and authenticity back to the home. Synthetic materials have become such a norm that, sometimes, it’s surprising to realize there are other options. Even though the world is full of plastic and processed substances, we must begin to take steps toward natural materials.

It’s possible to build homes and home fixtures using wood, brick, rammed earth, etc. Often we think that wood elements, in particular, contribute to the degradation of natural habitats. However, this is rarely the case unless the homeowners intentionally seek exotic wood. Instead, the best species for exterior doors, floors, and other home elements come from responsibly harvested and sustainable sources.

Emphasize Decorating with Natural Elements

The space around a home is just as important as what’s inside. Taking the time to invest in your yard will make it friendlier and better for the environment. Consider adding hanging feeders or hummingbird feeders throughout the yard. These will attract different bird species, entertaining and even helping the entire local population. Planting a garden will provide food for you and the bees, animals, and insects in your area. A flower garden also has its benefits and will attract beautiful hummingbirds, bees, and even adorable hawkmoths to visit.