RACINE COUNTY – Local officials are reminding residents – particularly the homebound and teens – that the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available.

For The Homebound

The Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is partnering with Ascension Healthcare and Hometown Pharmacy to provide in-home vaccines. If you are homebound in Racine County and would like to schedule an in-home vaccine, call the ADRC at 262-636-3200.

For Teens Age 16+

The community-based vaccine clinic at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., has the Pfizer vaccine available, which is the only vaccine approved for those under 18 years old. All Wisconsin residents, age 16 and older, are eligible for the vaccine. Note that children must have a parent or guardian present for the appointment.

The Regency Mall clinic no longer requires advanced registration — walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Use the southwest entrance next to Planet Fitness.

Racine County officials reported Thursday that more than 40 percent of county residents (79,029) have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 32.4 percent (63,610) completing the vaccine series.

﻿To find the closest COVID-19 vaccine provider to you, visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/

For questions, contact the Central Racine County Health Department at (262) 898-4460 or the City of Racine Public Health Department at (262) 636-9201.