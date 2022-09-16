RACINE COUNTY — County residents have received more than $350,000 in property tax assistance from Wisconsin Help for Homeowners, a program that distributes financial assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The program, announced in March of this year, is administered locally by the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.

“COVID-19 has financially impacted thousands of Wisconsin families and many call Racine County home,” Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus said in a news release. “The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program has demonstrated its ability to provide much-needed financial resources to those families. I encourage residents who have experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship since January 21, 2020, to contact Wisconsin Help for Homeowners to see if they qualify.”

Program funds are still available for residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Latus added.

Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program can help eligible residents with mortgage payments, property taxes and utility bills (including internet). Financial counseling and legal services are also available.

For information about the program and to access the application portal, visit the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners website. Resources are also available by contacting the organization by phone at 1-855-246-6394.

