Daniela Maldonado has always had it in her heart to help people. She’s giving back to the town where she was born and raised by serving on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maldonado is an Emergency Room Technician at Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring Street, who, additionally, is working her way up the ladder in healthcare.

This 23-year-old is nothing short of outstanding and committed to healthcare. Maldonado first fell in love with what the medical field has to offer when she was a student at J.I. Case High School. Her first taste of her future career started when she joined the Health Youth Apprenticeship Program.

Moving up in Medicine

Her involvement in the high school health program led to her gaining her Nursing Assistant license at just 15 years old. Her first experience in a real-life scenario was working at an assisted living facility. She worked there for 2 years.

She knew she wanted more. At 18 years old, she saw the opportunity to work at Ascension All Saints in the Emergency Department. Since then, she has been in that same department, serving the people of Racine.

Maldonado has found value in participating in events like Iron man and Relay for Life, where she served working in the medical tent. Additionally, she’s participated in the Ascension Health company-wide education video for sexual assault victims. These moments have been monumental in her learning experience.

There’s still more in her tank. Tackling nursing school has been Maldonado’s next move. She is a student at Herzing University and will graduate in August of 2021 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Fighting on the Front-lines

She’s learning the ropes of a new role in medicine, but meanwhile is still working on the front-lines to fight COVID-19. She is currently working as a Nurse Intern and ER Tech.

Maldonado says, “I can not imagine doing anything else. Working in the ER has given me the opportunity to meet the people in our community. My parents taught me young to always give back, and I feel like I have done a good job of doing so.”

She’s giving it her all to assist patients during the ongoing pandemic. The core cornerstones of who Maldonado is is someone who is passionate, compassionate, and dedicated. Without a doubt, it’s been challenging for this young healthcare worker.

She says, “working with COVID-19 has been very challenging, especially in the critical care setting. I’m thankful for my coworkers and leadership team who have made this journey easier with their support and dedication to our patients.”

Maldonado encourages Racine to mask up to help put an end to this virus. She says, “follow the precautions, such as wearing a mask. This pandemic has affected many, but together we can overcome this.”

