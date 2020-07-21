Long hours spent working and staying up until dawn is nothing new for Melissa Delaney and that makes her the Racine County Eye Hometown Hero.

She serves the Racine area as an emergency room technician. When emergencies present themselves at Ascension All Saints Hospital, she’s there to help patients and families.

Working one essential job wasn’t enough. As an employee through Mend Correctional Care, she works as a technician at the Racine County Jail.

Every community member deserves the best possible care. That’s her motto, and that makes her a hero.

She demonstrates integrity and professionalism despite the intensity of essential positions.

Aiding patients is her primary focus, she doesn’t stop there. Her personality shines through her career. She promotes positivity and strong connections in the workplace.

Not Just a Mom, A Hero too

Her son, Gabe Pena, in particular, wants to commend her publically. He nominated her for this honor because of the sacrifices she makes.

She makes time for what is important to her. In the past, she’s attended events like Relay for Life Racine, Ironman Triathlon, and Uptown Racine Tree Festival.

Support Our Hero

To honor Melissa, she would like to see the community support Racine’s youth. Off the clock, Melissa supports her children by volunteering through their local dance company, Sweatshop Movement.

She has hands-on experience of what this illness looks like in our community. Monitoring vitals, placing IV’s, updating families are part of the job. Melissa makes her career more than just a job, despite the pandemic’s impact.

