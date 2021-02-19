Dr. Nagendram Paidisetty, commonly known as “Dr. P,” will be retiring from Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring Street. This neonatologist has worked with critical newborns and patients requiring care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For 30 years, Dr. Paidisetty has practiced medicine and assisted families in the local area. Additionally, he specializes in Pediatric care and Obstetrics & Gynecology. Likewise, he provides these services in Illinois at an Advocate Medical Group affiliate.

Hero in Scrubs

Dr. P attended Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India, for medical school. His residency was completed at Wilson Memorial Hospital. It has been a benefit to the Racine area to have his expertise and knowledge. Without knowing it, he is a hero in scrubs.

Colleagues and patients have remarkable things to say about his compassion and care. When people needed hope, Dr. P was that light.

“Hands down one of the best doctors I have ever encountered!!! He is the best teacher, care giver, talented, down to earth provider!!! I am lucky to have worked with him for a short time in my career,” says Kristen H. BSN RN.

He has given his all to a profession that requires taking care of the most fragile and a very vulnerable population. In the pursuit of helping patients, he has made a lifelong impact on families.

Dr. P additionally has influenced others around him in the medical field to be compassionate and to go above and beyond. Karen K, whose son was under his care, says, “Dr. P was the most calming person during our 72 day NICU stay in 2011/2012. And when we visit, he remembers Jay by name.”

Patients over the years have been impacted by his work. It is because of him that premature babies and children with illnesses are able to grow up and live beautiful lives. He makes a difference, and his impact goes beyond just the time spent in the hospital.

Honoring the Hero

Melisa Quintanilla, a NICU nurse and former Racine County Eye Hometown Hero is hosting an event to honor Dr. Paidisetty. She has created a Facebook event with details here.

On February 23, 2021, Dr. P will work his last day at Ascension All Saints. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will look differently. Quintanilla invites former patients, families, community members, and other healthcare workers to join in and celebrate the extraordinary work that Dr. P has done for the Racine community.

A drive-by parade will take place on Tuesday, February 23, at 5 p.m. CST at Ascension All Saints. If you would like to attend the event, please meet in the back parking lot in front of the health pavilion. This is where cars will line up for the parade.

Quintanilla says, “we would like to show him how many families he has touched in this community.”

Additionally, the NICU staff is creating a memory box full of letters and photos to gift to Dr. Paidisetty. If you are a former patient or an individual who would like to send your thanks to him, please forward your mail to NICU 3821 Spring Street 53405.

Nominate a Healthcare Hero

