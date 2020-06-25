Hometown Hero of the Week: Holly Neubauer

Holly Neubauer, the daughter of former Racine Police officer Gary Neubauer, knows all about giving back to her community. She grew up watching her dad serve the community of Racine and she is doing the same.

Holly’s dad isn’t the only person she looks up to in her life. When Holly was born, she was born with a congenital disability. While she may not remember every moment of her journey, her family does. As Holly grew up, she spent countless days and nights at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The nurses who took care of Holly, as she grew up, are the ones who inspire her. Those nurses are the reason she is in the medical field today.

She is currently a nurse at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on a Medical-Surgical floor.

From Patient to Frontline Hero

Holly’s sister, Abby Neubauer, nominated her to be the Racine County Eye Hometown Hero of the Week.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Holly has been working on the frontlines. When family members can’t be there, Holly acts as their right hand. When a patient needs a listening ear, Holly is there to comfort. She uses her voice to advocate for those when they can’t.

“Holly wants to give back to families as they gave to ours,” Abby said. “She has overcome a lot of challenges from her early life, and she does so with a smile on her face.”

BSN-RN goes the Extra Mile

This floor was transformed into a unit to care for those with COVID19.

Her shifts range from being 8 to 12 hours long, but her passion for her patients doesn’t stop when she clocks out. She navigates back roads late at night, from Waterford, a town located in Racine County, to be with patients when called to do so. Willingly, Holly provides patients with the best care by staying additional shifts and picking up time on the weekends.

How You Can Help Slow the Spread

While Holly and many frontline essential workers do their part to help those with COVID-19, it is time that Racine residents also contribute to fighting the pandemic.

How? The best way to support our Hometown Hero of the Week is to slow the spread. It is crucial to wear a mask or face-covering in public spaces. Practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet from others when in public. Nurses like Holly know that while the state is open, the pandemic is still happening. Keep encouraging others to follow safety protocols to protect our community from COVID-19.

Do you know someone like Holly who acts as a hero in our community? Nominate a frontline worker such a doctor or first responder to be named the Racine County Eye Hometown Hero of the Week. Click here to fill out a form to nominate someone special in your life.

