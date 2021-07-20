An Undercover Investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department began his workday on Tuesday, July 13th, at the Mobil gas station, 10616 Northwestern Ave. Before starting his shift, at about 7:30 a.m., the Undercover Investigator was fueling his car with gas. He was in an unmarked car. Additionally, at this time, he encountered an active shooter. The investigator has been serving for 21 years and stepped up at the scene.

The shooter was later identified as John R. McCarthy, 32, of Hartland, Wisconsin. Arriving at the Mobil gas station, McCarthy fired shots at the Undercover Investigator, which resulted in injuries, including fracturing the investigator’s pelvis. The Undercover Investigator was armed, and gunfire was exchanged at the scene. McCarthy died at the Mobil gas station.

Back Story

Prior to McCarthy firing at the Undercover Investigator, he shot and killed Anthony F. Griger, 22, of Elkhorn, at the Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K). McCarthy additionally shot at a motorist pulling into the Pilot Travel Center before fleeing eastbound to where he came across the Undercover Investigator.

Heroism in Action During Racine Shooting

This tragedy involved a casualty and injuries. The investigator stopped McCarthy from hurting additional people. He stepped in by doing his job, and it saved lives. Due to the circumstances of his employment position, his name has not been released at this time.

Nonetheless, his selflessness, devotion to his job and the community cannot go unrecognized. The Racine County Eye honors him as the Hometown Hero of the week.

Additional Support

Two Racine County residents want to extend their thanks and support the investigator. Angie Sadowski and Becky Romanowski have created a Go-Fund-Me page to help raise money. Donations will go to the investigator and his family. The money will cover medical bills, assist with recovery and daily living expenses.

Further information

The story is shared on Good Morning America. Watch the clip here. To read more about the incident, click here. Extend thanks to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department if possible.

