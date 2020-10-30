Sarah Jurkiewicz graduates from Gateway Technical College in 2014.

Sarah Jurkiewicz has many talents including the gift to care for cancer patients. This nurse doesn’t just care for them by administering medication. Jurkiewicz puts people as ease by singing to them during treatment. Helping patients, in any capacity, is her purpose.

Jurkiewicz is an employee at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center. The Gateway Technical College graduate has been a Registered Nurse there for the past 9 years. Specifically, Jurkiewicz is a Chemotherapy Infusion Nurse. It’s her job to help people during a challenging time in their life.

COVID-19 and Chemotherapy

Having an illness is challenging enough. The side effects of chemotherapy can include having a compromised immune system. Therefore, contracting COVID-19 can be extremely harmful to the body.

Jurkiewicz is helping to keep patients as safe as possible during the pandemic. So, she has to be on top her game. She isn’t letting anything stop her.

Diane Aiello says ” I am sure her job has gotten more stressful during COVID. Her patients are already going through a very difficult time, and to add the possibility of contracting a potentially deadly virus is very serious.”

The best way to protect patients and healthcare heroes is to wear a mask. Wear it when you are out in public or even in your home if you have visitors. It will help slow the spread and keep our community healthier.

RN Sarah Jurkiewicz

Singing Nurse

When you are being cared for by Jurkiewicz, you get a show as well. Jurkiewicz finds comfort in singing to her patients. Not every nurse can do this and it makes the experience special. Being a chemotherapy infusion nurse can be stressful. There can be negatives, but one positive is her voice. At work, she is making people smile and doing something she loves to do.

Community Leader

Additionally, Sarah Jurkiewicz serves as a leader. As a nurse, she takes pride in caring for others. Jurkiewicz is involved with Relay for Life, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society. She is also a support group leader for the Racine Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group and participates in Fight for Air Climb for the American Lung Association.

Even when she isn’t at work, she’s serving others and is very active in the community.

Humble Hero

Sarah and Koa

“I believe Sarah is definitely a hero! She, on the other hand, would not say she is a hero. She would say she is just doing what she loves” says Diane Aiello.

She takes care of herself so that she can take care of others. In addition to her love for singing, she loves to canoe. Golfing with her husband is also a way that she stays active. Her dog, Koa, loves to go for long walks. Staying active keeps her healthy.

She’s humble and a hero to the Racine community. Just like many healthcare professionals, the Racine County Eye thanks Sarah Jurkiewicz for her service.

Nominate a Hero

