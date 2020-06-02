RACINE, WI – A Racine man is facing a homicide charge after he shot and killed another man following a disagreement over a dog.

Maurice McCray, 68, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the May 28 shooting death of Trevor L. Jackson, 35, Racine. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Disagreement over a dog

According to the criminal complaint, McCray beat a small dog outside a residence in the 1100 block of Racine Street. Jackson shoved McCray to the ground. He then picked up the dog and went back inside, according to witness statements.

Jackson and another person got back into their car. They left but traveled back to the area when a woman tried to get their attention. She said she had a condom and told Jackson to let her in the car if he still wanted to have sex.

Jackson pulled over and told the witness to open the car door for the woman. She started hitting Jackson and told him, “Don’t you ever hit my man.” The woman then pulled Jackson out of the car. But the witness got Jackson back into the car.

They then saw McCray outside with a “little rifle, like a .22” that he pointed and fired at Jackson while he was inside the car. The witness was able to pull Jackson over and drive away. But he lost consciousness while he drove the vehicle in the 1600 block of Flett Avenue.

Jackson later died at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Police created a photo line-up and showed it to the witness. When she saw McCray’s photo, she said it “looked the most like the older black male.”

When police served a search warrant at McCray’s residence, they found a Gamo .177-calibre pellet rifle, a “high powered pellet gun.” The woman involved in the altercation with Jackson told investigators she confronted Jackson over why he had pushed McCray. The argument escalated into a fight outside the car.

McCray told investigators that he went outside with the gun to scare Jackson. When he saw Jackson and the woman fighting, he fired a shot while Jackson was seated in the car.

Racine Police took McCray into custody May 28 following an investigation. He remained in the Racine County Jail on Monday.

Bond, next hearing set

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebush set a cash bond of $100,000. She set the next court date for 8:45 a.m. June 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.