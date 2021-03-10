RACINE – Scott R. Groleau, 38, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with first-degree reckless homicide connected with a Caledonia resident’s drug-related death last August.

Groleau, whose address was listed as Cudahy, made an initial court appearance on Tuesday where a cash bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17, according to online court records. He remains in the Racine County Jail. The reckless homicide charge and a separate charge of obstructing an officer carry a repeat offender penalty enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint, Groleau was investigated in connection with an individual’s death, identified in the complaint as “JGR” on August 4 at an apartment at 10500 Dunkelow Road in Caledonia. The autopsy report attributed the cause of death to “acute mixed drug (fentanyl and gabapentin) and alcohol intoxication.” Gabapentin is used as a cutting agent for heroin, the complaint stated.

During the August investigation, Groleau’s girlfriend told investigators that Groleau had given JGR heroin. In a separate interview with investigators, Groleau denied giving JGR any heroin but also provided “statements that were otherwise inconsistent and contradictory.” That included a statement that “he and JGR had snorted heroin together outside of the apartment, but that the heroin JGR ingested did not come from Groleau,” according to the complaint.

Groleau was charged with obstructing an officer and made an initial court appearance on August 6 where a $100 cash bond was set. Online court records show that he posted a cash bond on December 1.

The investigation continued and an arrest warrant for Groleau on the first-degree reckless homicide investigation was issued on December 8. Online court records indicate that Groleau was in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center as of January 14.