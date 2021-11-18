RACINE – A 16-year-old boy was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with homicide after he shot and killed a man in August following a confrontation.

Anthony E. Smith Jr., of Racine, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide (party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon), endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a cash bond of $500,000 in Racine County Court.

If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison for the homicide charge, ten years in prison for the gun charge, and nine months in jail for the possession of a dangerous weapon charge. Smith also may pay fines of up to $35,000.

Charging documents also named a second man – Aaron Herrick, 23, of Racine – as a co-defendant. But the district attorney’s office has not filed those charges, according to online court records. In a separate incident, Herrick faces drug and gun charges.

“Now that the co-actor is charged, Herrick’s charges will be either added to his pending case or a new complaint will be filed,” said Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson. “His involvement was known but additional information has now confirmed it.”

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a homicide on August 24 in the 1900 Block of LaSalle Street. The victim, Musa Musa, suffered one fatal gunshot wound.

Police recovered several bullet casings at the scene. A witness also gave them a description of the suspect’s vehicle. When they found the car, they recovered a shell casing in the passenger side taillight area. Ballistics tests determined the same gun that fired the bullets found at the homicide scene had also fired the bullet found in the car.

A witness told police he was in the car’s front seat with Herrick and Smith when the shots were fired behind him.

Another person told police that Smith shot Musa following a confrontation between Musa, one of his sons and the people in the car. Herrick allegedly directed Smith to shoot Musa. They also told police Smith bragged about “having a body” and “one under his belt.”

Video footage from Wells Fargo Bank at 1700 Martin Luther King Drive showed Smith driving past the bank while Musa and his son were at the bank. Musa sent his son home on foot and followed the car Smith was in.

In court, Rudebusch set a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Avenue.