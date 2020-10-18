RACINE, WI – Racine Police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound at 7:51 p.m. Saturday.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Yout Street.
Officers have the area near the scene blocked off. This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll keep you posted as we receive more information.
4
State suspends terminating Medicaid benefits for inmates
Advertisements MADISON – Changes in Medicaid guidelines affecting inmates will take effect later this month, state officials announced Friday in a press release. Starting Oct. 24, incarcerated Medicaid members will have their health care benefits suspended and re-evaluated before they are released from jail or prison. Under the current policy, Medicaid members have their coverage […]
COVID-19 cases spike: Officials call for schools to teach virtually
Advertisements RACINE – City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said Thursday that she is strongly recommending that schools teach virtually in the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year and until the COVID-19 pandemic data suggests it’s safe for kids to return to the classroom. Bowersox pointed to statistics that are putting Wisconsin […]
MKE man held on weapon, drug charges after I-94 traffic stop
Advertisements RACINE – A Milwaukee man remained in custody on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop on I-94 on Monday. The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged Donald M. Turner, 27, with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. […]
Multiple weapons charges filed against Racine man
Advertisements RACINE – The Racine District Attorney’s office has charged Elijah A. Sullivan, 26, of Racine, with weapon and theft-related crimes. Racine Police took Sullivan into custody Oct. 9, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Sullivan faces three counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. Two counts of theft of movable […]
DA charges Racine man with making terrorist threats
Advertisements RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged Dajuan M. Jones, 26, of Racine, with making terrorist threats and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly posting threatening statements against Racine Police on Facebook Live on Sunday. If convicted, Jones faces 3 ½ years in prison or a $10,000 fine. He remained in custody in the Racine County […]
Racine Coalition Health Care Services To Be Provided By Ascension
Advertisements RACINE – The Racine Coalition, a consortium of local public sector employers, will begin receiving health care services from Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions later this month. Racine Coalition members are the City of Racine, Racine County, and the Racine Unified School District. Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions will provide primary and acute care, wellness services […]
Additional Benefits For Some FoodShare Households This Month
Advertisements MADISON – Wisconsin’s ongoing public health emergency – related to the COVID-19 pandemic – means that households not currently receiving the maximum FoodShare benefit this month will be getting additional benefits bringing them up to the maximum amount. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that the benefits are being provided under the […]
Racine man charged with attempted homicide in stabbing
Advertisements RACINE – A man was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office after he stabbed two people, one in the knee and one in the face. Adonis Martin, 31, of Racine, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, armed burglary, and carrying a concealed knife. […]
Man facing slew of drug charges
Advertisements RACINE — The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Caledonia man with seven felonies following a sheriff’s department drug operation. Dennis P. Roche Jr., 51, faces charges of manufacturing/delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; receiving stolen property (>$5,000 – $10,000) or firearm; possession of a firearm by a […]
Countdown to November’s General Election: Wisconsin DMVs ready to provide identification
Advertisements With less than one month left until the November General Election, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ready to provide identification needed to vote by expanding online services and bolstering locations. Most people already have a driver’s license or ID card, or other forms of acceptable identification, to show […]
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/
You must log in to post a comment.