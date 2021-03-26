While there were local days and weeks celebrating the contributions of women in our country since 1978, it was in 1987 that Congress designated March as “Women’s History Month.”

Society’s Assets Board member Adrienne Stiger, Kenosha, is a voice for women with disabilities like herself. She is an AKA, which is an above-the-knee amputee. She is close to completing her bachelor’s degree in communication. Adrienne interned with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center. She was also an Americorps volunteer there. And she does paratriathlons.

Influencing her to become involved in adaptive sports was Keri Serota, co-founder and executive director of Dare2tri. “Keri has a passion for supporting athletes of all ages, ability, and experience levels. She called me about coming to a Dare2tri paratriatholon camp and race at the Rec Plex in Pleasant Prairie. She wouldn’t take no for an answer, and participating turned out to be the best decision I ever made grudgingly. I was welcomed like a friend that had been gone for a while. And get this. No one stared because we were all the same – – people, humans having fun.”

What would Adrienne say to girls with disabilities? “It doesn’t matter what you don’t have or what doesn’t work as well as some. You can step out and at least try, and that will help you soar to new heights.”

Society’s Assets staff provide direct services and resources for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, assistive technology (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

More information is available. Website www.societysassets.org Phone 1-800-378-9128 Email info@societysassets.org.