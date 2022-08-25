Rebels are you ready? Maybe you aren’t too sure about what the upcoming school year will bring. Don’t worry, Horlick High School provides students with the opportunity to get involved in a wide variety of extracurricular activities.
Horlick High School is located at 2119 Rapids Drive and offers a variety of sports, clubs, and a chance to get enrolled in something fun at school. This is what’s offered:
Extracurricular activities
Sports
Horlick high school shares that they offer:
- Football
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Powerlifting
- Softball
- Baseball
- Esports
- Cross Country
- Track and Field
- Golf
- Swimming
- Cheerleading
- Poms
- Basketball
The sports are offered at different times during the school year. Find information about Rebel athletics online.
Clubs
Here are all the various clubs with different goals and missions at Horlick:
- AMP
- Anime Club
- Art Club
- Bowling Club
- D&D
- DECA
- Educators Rising
- FBLA
- FCCLA
- Geography Bowl
- GSA
- HERO
- HOSA
- International Club
- International Thespian Society
- Key Club
- Legacy Leaders
- Link Crew
- Model United Nations
- National Honor Society
- Polaris (Yearbook)
- Positive Impact
- Rebel Strength & Conditioning
- Skills USA
- Student Government
- YES
Learn about what teachers are assisting the clubs and when they are offered by checking out the school’s website.
Fine Arts
Find your place within the Fine Arts department. Students can join band, choir, jazz ensemble, theatre arts, and drama at Horlick.
Get Connected
The school’s activities director is Damon Jackson. Email him at damon.jackson@rusd.org or by reaching out to Horlick High School Athletic/Activities Secretary Sue Alton at sue.alton@rusd.org.
Back to School
Additional Resources
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.