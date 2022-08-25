Rebels are you ready? Maybe you aren’t too sure about what the upcoming school year will bring. Don’t worry, Horlick High School provides students with the opportunity to get involved in a wide variety of extracurricular activities.

Horlick High School is located at 2119 Rapids Drive and offers a variety of sports, clubs, and a chance to get enrolled in something fun at school. This is what’s offered:

Extracurricular activities

Sports

Horlick high school shares that they offer:

Football

Soccer

Tennis

Volleyball

Powerlifting Softball

Baseball

Esports

Cross Country

Track and Field Golf

Swimming

Cheerleading

Poms

Basketball

The sports are offered at different times during the school year. Find information about Rebel athletics online.

Clubs

Here are all the various clubs with different goals and missions at Horlick:

AMP

Anime Club

Art Club

Bowling Club

D&D

DECA

Educators Rising

FBLA

FCCLA

Geography Bowl GSA

HERO

HOSA

International Club

International Thespian Society

Key Club

Legacy Leaders

Link Crew Model United Nations

National Honor Society

Polaris (Yearbook)

Positive Impact

Rebel Strength & Conditioning

Skills USA

Student Government

YES

Learn about what teachers are assisting the clubs and when they are offered by checking out the school’s website.

Fine Arts

Find your place within the Fine Arts department. Students can join band, choir, jazz ensemble, theatre arts, and drama at Horlick.

Get Connected

The school’s activities director is Damon Jackson. Email him at damon.jackson@rusd.org or by reaching out to Horlick High School Athletic/Activities Secretary Sue Alton at sue.alton@rusd.org.

