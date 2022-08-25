Follow Us

Rebels are you ready? Maybe you aren’t too sure about what the upcoming school year will bring. Don’t worry, Horlick High School provides students with the opportunity to get involved in a wide variety of extracurricular activities.

Horlick High School is located at 2119 Rapids Drive and offers a variety of sports, clubs, and a chance to get enrolled in something fun at school. This is what’s offered:

Extracurricular activities

Sports

Horlick high school shares that they offer:

  • Football
  • Soccer
  • Tennis
  • Volleyball
  • Powerlifting
  • Softball
  • Baseball
  • Esports
  • Cross Country
  • Track and Field
  • Golf
  • Swimming
  • Cheerleading
  • Poms
  • Basketball

The sports are offered at different times during the school year. Find information about Rebel athletics online.

Clubs

Here are all the various clubs with different goals and missions at Horlick:

  • AMP
  • Anime Club
  • Art Club
  • Bowling Club
  • D&D
  • DECA
  • Educators Rising
  • FBLA
  • FCCLA
  • Geography Bowl
  • GSA
  • HERO
  • HOSA
  • International Club
  • International Thespian Society
  • Key Club
  • Legacy Leaders
  • Link Crew
  • Model United Nations
  • National Honor Society
  • Polaris (Yearbook)
  • Positive Impact
  • Rebel Strength & Conditioning
  • Skills USA
  • Student Government
  • YES

Learn about what teachers are assisting the clubs and when they are offered by checking out the school’s website.

Fine Arts

Find your place within the Fine Arts department. Students can join band, choir, jazz ensemble, theatre arts, and drama at Horlick.

Get Connected

The school’s activities director is Damon Jackson. Email him at damon.jackson@rusd.org or by reaching out to Horlick High School Athletic/Activities Secretary Sue Alton at sue.alton@rusd.org.

Back to School

Back 2 School Guide: 3rd Edition
View all stories

Additional Resources

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.